Carlos Condit discusses what’s next after fighting out his contract: “I’ve grown up under Zuffa, WEC, UFC, but we’ll see”

UFC legend Carlos Condit has given his brief thoughts on what could be next for him after fighting out his contract with the promotion.

Condit secured consecutive wins inside the Octagon for the first time since back in 2012 when he defeated Matt Brown via unanimous decision over the weekend, adding to his win over Court McGee in October 2020.

Now, Condit has time to consider his options and contemplate what could be next on this phenomenal journey for the 36-year-old.

“No clue, honestly. I don’t know,” Condit said (via MMA Junkie). “I have a few things (I’ve) got to get tended to. (I’ve) got to get a few things fixed up, and yeah – I don’t know. I think there’s a lot of variable with all that.

“I love the UFC. I’ve had an incredible run. I’ve grown up under Zuffa, WEC, UFC, but we’ll see.”

While most fans were pretty satisfied to see Condit get his hand raised on Fight Island, one man who wasn’t is Matt Brown. The veteran didn’t really see much logic in the 30-27 scorecards, indicating that he felt as if he won at least one round in the fight.

“30-27 is ridiculous,” Brown wrote on Twitter after his fight Condit. I won the first round 100% he won the second for sure and the third is really close but I ended on top. Should have got the decision imo but if he got it based on just the third round I wouldn’t be mad. F**king judges.”

Leaving it in the hands of the judges always threatens to upset fans one way or the other, because over the years, we’ve seen so many bizarre scorecards that have cost fighters in a big way – whether it be for a championship or in a non-title contest like this Condit vs. Brown matchup.

Both of these warriors went out there and put it all on the line in a very different manner to how most pundits were expecting, but many can understand the frustration from Brown that he wasn’t able to secure at least one round.

What do you think the future holds for Carlos Condit?