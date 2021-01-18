Mike Perry sends a “thank you” to all the fans who helped him “run miles, and spar gladiators daily in practice”

UFC welterweight standout Mike Perry (14-7 MMA) has once again taken to social media with some harsh words for fight fans.

‘Platinum’ has gone just 1-3 over his past four Octagon appearances, his latest effort resulting in a unanimous decision loss to Tim Means at UFC 255.

In the wake of his most recent loss, Perry took to Twitter where he issued a warning to fight fans against approaching him in 2021.

“I’m not free, I don’t have time, I don’t wanna talk , don’t care what you have to say, I’m not taking a picture, don’t ask how I’m doing, please leave me alone unless you want to give me money then just give it to me and then you can ask your question.”

“You’re all rude af, and I’m just the messenger. You think you deserve something for watching fights or you think you know how a fighter should act when you never stepped in the ring. Just remember none of you would talk that shit man to man. Your place is on Twitter.”

Shortly after making those comments, Mike Perry posted a video on Instagram live showcasing himself covered in blood.

While things seemed to be on the up and up after ‘Platinum’ had his first child with girlfriend Latory Gonazalez, Perry’s attitude once again took a turn for the worse this evening.

The brash welterweight took to Twitter with the following words for fight fans.

Thank you to all the fans who helped me run miles, and spar gladiators daily in practice. To the fans who helped me knockout 11 pros and helped me make weight 20 out of 21 times, idk how I could’ve done any of this without you effing scumbags — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 18, 2021

Mike Perry continued:

Y’all hate on me so hard you should start paying me rent for living in your heads. I’ll fight anyone and if they can stop me I’ll quit but I won’t quit before that. I’m not like you. You’re weak and I’m a savage. Let me go out on my Sheild or keep on fighting. You’re all fake 🖕🏻 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 18, 2021

