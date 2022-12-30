Daniel Cormier encourages Paulo Costa to face Khamzat Chimaev in the final fight of his UFC deal: “Beat him impressively. Then, you hold all the chips”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has encouraged Paulo Costa to take on Khamzat Chimaev in the last fight of his contract.

We all know Paulo Costa to be an eccentric figure. In addition to his actions in the cage, he’s also got a bizarre personality on social media. So much so, of course, that his tweets tend to gain more traction than his fights – when he does fight.

One man he’s been feuding with in recent times is Khamzat Chimaev. Prior to his fight with Luke Rockhold, Costa had a run-in with ‘Borz’ with many wondering whether they’d square off at middleweight.

Alas, with Paulo at odds with the UFC over his contract, it’s not clear whether or not it’ll ever happen.

Daniel Cormier, though, believes Costa should really try and go after it.

“Paulo Costa is about done with his UFC contract,” Cormier said. “The UFC will give you a fight to make you prove why we should pay you if you’re at the end because if Paulo Costa goes and beats Khamzat Chimaev, he might get anything he wants. So for him, it makes sense.”

Costa wants Chimaev

“But if he gets beat and wiped out, now what? That bargaining power is a little bit less. Do you still kind of move the needle a little bit? Yeah. But imagine how much you would move the needle if you’re the first guy to beat Khamzat Chimaev and hopefully beat him impressively. Then, you hold all the chips. When I say chips, I mean the dollars, baby.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

One thing is for sure – you won’t find many fans who would say no to this.

Do you think Daniel Cormier is right? Who would be the favourite if Paulo Costa fought Khamzat Chimaev? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!