Max Holloway makes impassioned plea for UFC to go to Hawaii

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway wants the UFC to hold an event in Hawaii, and he made an impassioned plea for the promotion to do so in a lengthy social media post.

Here’s what “Blessed” wrote on his Instagram.

“#UFCHawaii. I’ve said it a million times… but it’s never been about only me. I’ve just been the lucky one to have the mic. Hawaii has more MMA athletes than almost anywhere and getting the UFC here would give some of them a chance. To grow their gyms. To be champs for their families. To show our kids in some sad situations a better way.⁣

⁣

Abu Dhabi has a 5 year deal with the UFC for many events and my brothers Khabib and Dustin just put on a show. Melbourne just invested several million to fill a 60,000 stadium next week and boost tourism. The Hawaii Tourism Authority has a $80M year budget but nothing has been invested in MMA events yet. Maybe we just can’t compete with these other cities? I don’t know. ⁣

⁣

But I know this. MMA is part of our culture in Hawaii and it’s getting bigger every day. It’s in our DNA. We warriors. The HTA invests our tax dollars in a lot of events… PGA golf, pre-season LA Clippers, Hawaii Bowl, and you know I’mma probably show up to all of those with Rush. But if we’re going to invest $80M a year to support tourism and spread our culture, I hope we consider how martial arts fits into that. The kickboxing mamas getting in workouts this morning. The young girls learning jiu-jitsu for self defense after school today. My training partners who are gonna get blessed this afternoon. There are thousands of people across Hawaii who make MMA what it is and now that there’s been a change in leadership at the HTA after the audit, I hope we figure out how all of them will be represented in the future.⁣

⁣

Until then… it is what it is. #UFC245 is #UFCHawaii on the 9th island. My team is working on travel deals, meet and greets, and after parties to make this as special as we can for everyone from Hawaii. More soon. And to my Canadians see you in Vegas for the holidays! We’ll make it feel like Hawaii for you 🤙

⁣

UFC 245: Holloway vs Volkanovski⁣

12.14.19: Las Vegas, 9th Island ⁣

10.18.19: Tickets on sale”

The UFC has not yet held an event in Hawaii, while Bellator is holding another event there in December. It’s in December when Holloway takes on Alexander Volkanovski on the stacked UFC 245 card. ONE Championship is also planning a trip to Hawaii.

Do you think Max Holloway will ever get his wish?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/27/2019.