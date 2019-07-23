Matt Serra says Jorge Masvidal ‘definitely’ deserves UFC welterweight title shot

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra believes it’s hard to deny Jorge Masvidal a shot at 170-pound gold.

Masvidal has been the talk of the mixed martial arts world since his flying knee knockout over Ben Askren. The five-second finish set a record for the fastest KO in UFC history. “Gamebred” is riding a wave of momentum and he’s hoping to capitalize on it. Masvidal is looking for a UFC title shot or a money fight with Conor McGregor next.

On an episode of UFC Unfiltered, Matt Serra said that Jorge Masvidal should be next in line for Kamaru Usman’s gold.

“I’ll tell ya, he definitely deserves to fight for that [UFC welterweight title],” Serra said. “I mean how can you deny that guy? Look what he’s done and look who he’s put away too. Talk about a guy that rises to the occasion. He goes over to London, he beats Darren Till. He beats ‘Cowboy’ in I believe it was ‘Cowboy’s’ hometown.”

Matt Serra also feels Jorge Masvidal is on point when it comes to mind games. He explained why “Gamebred” can be compared to McGregor.

“Masvidal, I’ll tell ya in a way he gets in people’s heads like Conor McGregor does. Before he fought ‘Cowboy,’ he was talking to him backstage before they walked out. It was awesome because he backs the sh*t up. He’s a real dude man. I like seeing real dudes in there.”

Currently, Kamaru Usman is on the sidelines recovering from hernia surgery. While Colby Covington was initially set to be Usman’s first title challenger, his Aug. 3 bout with Robbie Lawler leaves the title picture unclear. UFC president Dana White has not committed to a number one contender since Covington vs. Lawler was announced.