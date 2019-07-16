Jorge Masvidal will only accept two opponents for his next fight!

Jorge Masvidal scored arguably this biggest win of his career earlier this month, defeating former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren by way of knockout.

‘Gamebred’ set a record for the ‘fastest knockout in his history’ with the win, as he needed on 5-seconds to put an end to Askren’s undefeated streak.

Following his historic win over ‘Funky’ at UFC 239, Jorge Masvidal spoke with BJPENN.com where he revealed that his next fight would be finalized within the next thirty days.

Most recently, Masvidal’s managers took to social media where they revealed that ‘Gamebred’ is only willing to accept two fights.

The first fighter mentioned by Malki Kawa was reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has not competed since March where he defeated Tyron Woodley via unanimous to capture the promotions coveted 170-pound title. While many fans and analysts have stated their desire to see Jorge Masvidal fight for the welterweight gold, Usman thinks people need to ‘slow down‘ on the title talk.

The second fighter that ‘Gamebred’ is willing to scrap next is none other than former promotional ‘champ champ’ Conor McGregor.

‘Mystic Mac’ has not stepped foot inside the octagon since October of 2018, where he suffered a fourth round submission loss to reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Check out what the Kawa brothers, who manage Jorge Masvidal, wrote on Twitter below.

Just confirmed @GamebredFighter next fight will be either for the championship (if Usman accepts) or @TheNotoriousMMA (if he accepts). Those are the only 2 fights he is taking. Source: his Mgr @Abraham_kawa — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 16, 2019

Who would you prefer to see Jorge Masvidal fight next, Conor McGregor or Kamaru Usman for the promotions welterweight title? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 16, 2019