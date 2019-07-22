Benson Henderson vs. Myles Jury Headlines Bellator 227

Two former UFC lightweight standouts are set to headline an upcoming Bellator card. The promotion announced on Monday that former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson will take on Myles Jury in the main event of Bellator 227. The event takes place Sept. 27 in Dublin, Ireland.

The fight pairing was confirmed during Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on ESPN on Monday and announced in a Bellator press release.

Henderson (27-8) is just 4-3 in Bellator since signing with the promotion in 2016. However, he has been hot as of late. “Smooth” is coming off of a three-fight win streak over Adam Piccolotti, Saad Awad and Roger Huerta and he also holds a notable TKO win over Patricio Pitbull, who is the Bellator lightweight and featherweight champion right now. Now 35, Henderson is six years removed from his days as a champion in the UFC. He has not won a title yet in Bellator, but with another win or two could very well jump into the title picture at either 155lbs or 170lbs.

Jury (17-4) recently signed a free-agent deal with Bellator after being released by the UFC. Jury is coming off of two straight losses to Andre Fili and Chad Mendes but isn’t far removed from being a top contender in both the UFC featherweight and lightweight divisions. Just 30, Jury still has plenty of time to show his true potential in Bellator. He has decided he will compete at lightweight in Bellator, a division where he has achieved more success during his career.

The Henderson vs. Jury fight will be scheduled for three rounds. There are no betting lines yet available for this matchup, but you can expect them during the week of the fight. The bettings odds should be fairly close in what should be a very competitive fight between two former UFC fighters.

