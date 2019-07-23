Corey Anderson reacts to Jon Jones battery charge

Corey Anderson and Jon Jones have been going back and forth in recent weeks and today more fuel was added to their rivalry.

Late last night, it was reported that Jon Jones was charged with battery. It is alleged that the UFC’s light heavyweight champion touched a strip club waitress inappropriately, and then forced her onto his lap as he kissed her neck, and put her in a chokehold. The waitress then says she told Jones to stop on numerous occasions, but he never did.

A spokesperson for Jon Jones said the accusations are false and that “Bones” didn’t know of the charge until he was informed by the TV news station.

“Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address. However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public.”

Although both Jones and his representatives say it is false, Anderson took to Twitter to give Jones his thoughts on the charge.

So last week it was his past like he was a changed man. This morning we see he's still the same ol 'Can't get right'…from pregnant woman to strippers. @JonnyBones deserves a Grammy for his acting skills, cuz he selling the media that changed man roll like Denzel. #ufc #phony https://t.co/8eetgJE81Y pic.twitter.com/k9rilACdna — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) July 22, 2019

“So last week it was his past like he was a changed man. This morning we see he’s still the same ol ‘Can’t get right’…from pregnant woman to strippers. @JonnyBones deserves a Grammy for his acting skills, cuz he selling the media that changed man roll like Denzel. #ufc #phony,” Anderson wrote on Twitter.

Corey Anderson has been lobbying to fight Jon Jones since his last fight back at UFC 232. There, he beat Ilir Latifi. Since then, he has taken on social media on numerous occasions to call out Jones and talk about his past.

Surprisingly, Jon Jones, who last fought at UFC 239 where he beat Thiago Santos has yet to respond. Whether or not he responds is to be seen. But, Anderson is not the only fighter to chime in on “Bones” for his reported charge.

What do you make of Corey Anderson’s comments towards Jon Jones? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/22/2019.