Matt Frevola plans to finish Genaro Valdez at UFC 270 “to remind the world who I am”

Matt Frevola is planning to remind the world just how good he is at UFC 270.

Frevola had a rough 2021 as he went 0-2, losing a decision to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 257 and suffering a seven-second KO loss to Terrance McKinney at UFC 263. However, he fought Tsarukyan on a days’ notice and took the McKinney fight on a couple of days’ notice as well.

Although he is on a losing skid, Frevola is just eager to fight in front of fans once again at UFC 270.

“I was pumped, the last couple of fights I have been on are pay-per-views,” Frevola said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “They have figured out they have to put the Steamrolla on pay-per-view fights. I’m a fight fan and I love being on these big pay-per-views cards and being able to talk and see all these big stars. I was pumped when I found out I was on this card.”

When Frevola does make the walk to the Octagon at UFC 270 he will do so against UFC newcomer Genaro Valdez. Valdez is 10-0 which he says excites him as he wants to be the one to derail the hype and hand him his first loss.

Not only does Matt Frevola believe he will finish Valdez, but he believes the statement he makes will let the world know how good he is.

“He’s 10-0, he’s undefeated. Everything he has been doing has been working for him, so I expect him to come out that same way,” Frevola said. “He’s got a lot of finishes and he will come out that way and I’m prepared for it and I’m going to finish him…

“He’s got some hype and I love derailing hype trains, I’ve done it in the past and I’ll do it again on Saturday. I believe I can beat him everywhere but at the end of the day, I’m looking for a finish to remind the world who I am,” Frevola later added. “After my last fight, a lot of people are counting me out, people forgot about me. I just have to remind everyone who I am and I belong here and when I’m booked to fight you need to tune in.”

Should Frevola get his hand raised at UFC 270, he hopes he can rebook the fight against Ottman Azaitar. The two were supposed to fight at UFC 257 before Azaitar snuck people into the hotel and was removed from the card.

“A win is a win. We are going to get this big win and we will go from there. I want to stay busy this year and rattle off some big wins… Ottman, I definitely want to fight, that guy owes me a fight after that shit he pulled in Abu Dhabi. Mr. Potato head is going to catch these hands eventually,” Frevola concluded.

Do you think Matt Frevola will beat Genaro Valdez at UFC 270?