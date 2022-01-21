Khamzat Chimaev joins Petr Yan and Rafael Fiziev at Tiger Muay Thai

Khamzat Chimaev may have just gotten even scarier.

The Swede recently touched down in Phuket, Thailand to train at Tiger Muay Thai. The island gym has previously hosted multiple UFC champions including Valentina Shevchenko, Alexander Volkanovski, George St-Pierre, Israel Adesanya and numerous others.

Nicknamed ‘The Pearl of the Andaman,’ Phuket has reintroduced a ‘test and go’ scheme meaning tourists no longer have to quarantine. With covid-19 restrictions beginning to ease, Tiger is beginning to get back on its feet and a murderer’s row of talent is now putting in work on Soi Ta-iad. According to Sayat Abdrakhmanov – manages Petr Yan and numerous other talents,

‘Petr Yan, Rafael Fiziev, Khamzat Chimaev, Marlon Moraes, Yaroslav Amosov, Damir Ismagulov, Chingiz Allazov, Roman Kryklia and many others high level fighters are currently training @tigermuaythai’

In just four fights in the UFC, Chimaev has already showcased devastating grappling and savage ground and pound. In Thailand – the home of the art of eight limbs, he will be training with some of the best Muay Thai coaches in the world. That’s is an eye-watering prospect.

Having signed with the UFC in 2020, the Russian-born star has finished all four of his opponents in dominant fashion. His last win was significant. Up against his first ranked opponent, Li Jingliang, ‘The Wolf’ schooled the wily veteran and choked him out after just 3.16 in the first round.

Now ranked #11 at welterweight, Khamzat Chimaev has been strongly linked to fighting former title contender Gilbert Burns. The 27 year old is clearly down to fight the Brazilian. Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Borz’ said,

“I like this guy, actually. He’s a funny, nice guy. I want to fight with him. But in war, brother, I can’t be nice with somebody. I want to eat everybody. Take my money. Take my belt. I’m so hungry. When I talk about fighters, I’m hungry. I hope I will fight in Brazil, as well. Nice country. Nice people.” ( h/t MiddleEasy

Burns would certainly represent a step-up in competition for Chimaev. But if he’s able to enhance his already-formidable striking over at Tiger, ‘Durinho’ could be in for a tough night.