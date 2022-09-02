Marvin Vettori doesn’t believe that “irrelevant” Darren Till will ever fight again, ‘The Gorilla’ responds

Marvin Vettori isn’t a fan of Darren Till.

Vettori and Till were supposed to fight back in April of 2021, but the Brit was forced out of the contest. Since then, the Italian has taken shots at the Liverpudlian, and ahead of his UFC Paris co-main event fight against Robert Whittaker, Vettori once again blasted Till suggesting that he doesn’t think the ‘The Gorilla’ will ever fight again.

“I don’t think I’ve ever even called out Darren Till. He’s completely irrelevant at this point, I think, in the division. He’s literally zero. Delusional also,” Vettori said at UFC Paris media day. “How are we even talking about him? We only talk about him because he’s helping Khamzat (Chimaev) get ready, but he hasn’t been fighting in a long time. He’s done. To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever going to come back. So that fight doesn’t make any sense (to me).”

Following Vettori’s comments, Till took to social media to take a shot at the Italian and questioned why he is always hating on him and Israel Adesanya.

I’ve only ever trolled @MarvinVettori on socials for a bit of beef nothing ever malicious or anything but every change @MarvinVettori gets to spit pure hatred he takes it

What’s up bro @MarvinVettori? Why you hate me and Izzy so much?

Good luck the weekend rooting for u as always — D (@darrentill2) September 1, 2022

Although Marvin Vettori doesn’t think a fight between him and Darren Till makes sense, given that they don’t like one another and are big names it is a scrap that could eventually happen. It’s a fight fans would like to see and the lead-up to the contest would likely be filled with trash talk.

For now, however, Vettori is focused on his fight against Whittaker. Till, meanwhile, is still rehabbing his injuries but has said he wants to have two quick fights before the end of the year.

