Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

In the co-main event of UFC Paris, a pivotal middleweight bout goes down as Robert Whittaker takes on Marvin Vettori. Heading into the fight, Whittaker is a -250 favorite while the Italian is a +190 underdog.

Heading into the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros believe Whittaker is the more well-rounded fighter and will get the job done, likely by decision.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I got Whittaker on that one.

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: I’m going to go with my man Whittaker for sure, by decision.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Vettori. I think he can just clinch Whittaker up and win a decision.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Whitaker, he’s got the dog in him, unless you put him out he’s going to come forward the entire time. Vettori is so good but Whittaker is just better.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: I got Whittaker in that one. Vettori is a tough guy but Robert is too smart and too fast for Vettori.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I’m actually going with Vettori as I think he’s really underrated and can grind Whittaker out.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: Whittaker, likely by decision his all-around game is too good.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: If Adesanya wasn’t around, Whittaker would be a long-reigning champ and I think he wins that fight but it is closer than some think.

Darian Weeks. UFC welterweight: Whittaker definitely, he’s the better fighter everywhere and can win with striking or wrestling.

***

Fighters picking Robert Whittaker: Geoff Neal, Stephen Thompson, Julian Erosa, Bryan Battle, Tyson Nam, Damond Jackson, Darian Weeks

Fighters picking Marvin Vettori: Terrance McKinney, Chad Anheliger

Who do you think will win, Robert Whittaker or Marvin Vettori?

