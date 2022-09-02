Daniel Cormier discusses his recent Twitter exchange with Jorge Masvidal: “When you take to me as a peer, you gotta deal with Daniel Cormier, the fighter”

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier issued a word of warning to Jorge Masvidal when discussing their recent back and forth.

While we all know Daniel Cormier these days as the fun-loving MMA commentator and analyst, fans and pundits also recognise that back in the day, he was one of the best fighters of all-time.

The Olympian made the transition into mixed martial arts and never looked back, becoming a household name by winning the Strikeforce heavyweight grand prix before going on to capture two titles in two weight classes in the UFC.

Still, even though he’s hung up his gloves, he isn’t afraid to speak his mind from time to time – as we came to learn during a recent interaction with Jorge Masvidal.

During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier addressed what happened and sent a subtle warning to ‘Gamebred’.

“The way that athletes attack guys that now work in the media have to ask themselves one question. Are you attacking or talking to Daniel Cormier, the media personality, Michael Bisping, the media personality, or the peer? I ask these guys… are you talking to me as a peer… or the media personality?… When you talk to me as a peer, you gotta deal with Daniel Cormier, the fighter.”

“Jorge Masvidal and I have been in the same circle, the same organizations, all the way back to Strikeforce, and I respect him immensely, but I ask all these guys, once again, who are you talking to? Because I would appreciate knowing. Do I stay in hibernation or does that big nasty bear come back to play? I guess I’ll find out soon enough.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

What do you think of the beef between Daniel Cormier and Jorge Masvidal? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!