Israel Adesanya explains why he is fighting Marvin Vettori next

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya explained why he is fighting Marvin Vettori next and not Robert Whittaker as many expected him to.

Adesanya was widely expected to fight Whittaker in a rematch after the Aussie had a stellar performance at UFC Vegas 24 recently to pick up his third straight win. However, the UFC instead chose to go with Vettori for the title shot, which surprised a lot of people. According to the champ himself, it was a matter of timing as to why Vettori is getting the title shot.

“Well, I wanted to fight Rob after I saw him with Kelvin. Marvin’s like, ‘I want to go in October.’ Rob’s like, ‘I want to go in September.’ I’m like, ‘Look, I’m going in June. Whoever wants it, step up.’ The Italian stepped up, so kudos to him. But yeah, we already know,” Adesanya said.

Adesanya is coming off of an unsuccessful trip up to 205lbs which saw him lose a lopsided decision to UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in March at UFC 259. However, he is still unbeaten as a middleweight with a perfect 9-0 mark in the UFC at 185lbs. He has already defeated both Whittaker and Vettori, but the fight with Vettori in 2018 was one of the closest fights that the champ has ever had at middleweight, with Vettori losing a split decision. Every time Vettori talks about Adesanya he brings up that first fight between the two and the champ believes this is proof that the Italian can’t get him out of his head.

“He’s holding onto that loss better than his best wins. So yeah, I’m in his head rent-free,” Adesanya said.

It’s also worth noting that Adesanya said he does not know where UFC 263 will take place.

