Dana White unloads on Oscar De La Hoya for messaging UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski about fighter pay

UFC president Dana White unloaded on boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya for messaging UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski about his fighter pay.

Volkanovski defeated Brian Ortega in an absolute war that won “Fight of the Night” in the UFC 266 main event. For Volkanovski, it was another tremendous performance as he improved to 10-0 in the UFC and a 20-fight wins streak overall. It’s getting to the point where he is becoming one of the best MMA fighters in the world, and he should be compensated like he is. That’s why De La Hoya took to social media on Saturday night after Volkanovski beat Ortega, to tell him that he should be getting paid more for his wars.

Hey @alexvolkanovski you just won a brutal battle for @ufc and made 1/20 of what you’re worth. @danawhite have some fucking respect for yourself and these fighters and pay these warriors what they deserve — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 26, 2021

Hey @alexvolkanovski you just won a brutal battle for @ufc and made 1/20 of what you’re worth. @danawhite have some f*cking respect for yourself and these fighters and pay these warriors what they deserve

White saw what De La Hoya wrote to Volkanovski and he responded with colorful language.

STFU U crack head. Faking that u had Covid and robbing me of watching u get KTFO by @vitorbelfort you should win an academy award for your hospital performance. — danawhite (@danawhite) September 26, 2021

STFU U crack head. Faking that u had Covid and robbing me of watching u get KTFO by @vitorbelfort you should win an academy award for your hospital performance.”

White was, of course, referring to the fact that De La Hoya recently was supposed to fight former UFC fighter, Vitor Belfort, in a boxing match, but the fight was scratched after De La Hoya contracted COVID-19. Instead, Belfort ended up fighting Evander Holyfield and finishing him in the first round with strikes. As for De La Hoya, he is still recovering from his illness but the plan is for Triller to re-book the Belfort fight for later this year. If that happens, you know that White is going to be rooting for De La Hoya to get knocked out.

Do you side with Dana White or Oscar De La Hoya on the topic of Alexander Volkanovski’s fighter pay?