Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen moves to headline UFC San Antonio

Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen will not be fighting in two weeks.

Vera and Sandhagen were supposed to headline a Fight Night card on February 18 at the UFC Apex. However, the promotion has shifted plans as according to Sports Illustrated, Vera vs. Sandhagen will now headline UFC San Antonio on March 25.

Originally, the UFC was eyeing Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana 2 as the main event for UFC San Antonio. As well, it’s now uncertain who will headline the February 18 card with Vera-Sandhagen removed as the main event.

Marlon Vera (22-7-1) is riding a four-fight winning streak and coming off a KO victory over Dominick Cruz back in August. Prior to that, he beat Rob Font by decision in his first UFC main event after a KO win over Frankie Edgar a decision win over Davey Grant.

Vera is currently ranked fourth at bantamweight and has been in the UFC since 2014 holding a record of 14-6 inside the Octagon.

Cory Sandhagen (15-4) returned to the win column last time out with a TKO win over Song Yadong back in September. Prior to that, he suffered back-to-back decision losses to Petr Yan for the interim belt and TJ Dillashaw by split decision. Sandhagen is currently ranked fifth at bantamweight and holds a record of 8-3 in the UFC. In his UFC tenure, he holds notable wins over Marlon Moraes, Edgar, Raphael Assuncao, and John Lineker.

With Vera vs. Sandhagen as the main event, UFC San Antonio is now as follows:

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira

CJ Vergara vs. Daniel da Silva

Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz

Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons

Alex Caceres vs. Nate Landwehr

Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander

Who do you think will win, Marlon Vera or Cory Sandhagen?