Adam Fugitt believes he proved he “deserves” to be in the UFC with short notice fight, eyes KO win over Yusaku Kinoshita at UFC Vegas 68

Adam Fugitt believes UFC Vegas 68 is his true Octagon debut.

Fugitt stepped up on short notice back at UFC 277 and suffered a third-round TKO loss to Michael Morales. However, he was a massive underdog in the fight and had some success early on which he believes proves he belongs in the Las Vegas-based promotion.

“I’m ready, I was ready to be there, I deserve to be there,” Fugitt said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m excited to get back in there on February 4 with a very long camp and show what fight camp Fuggit can look like. That is what I took away from that fight.”

When Fugitt was offered UFC newcomer, Yusaku Kinoshita he admits he wasn’t familiar with him. However, he was excited about the fight as he says he loves studying opponents, so it gave him a chance to really break down Kinoshita and see what he is good at.

“I’ve done my research but that is a part of the game I have fallen in love with is studying my opponents and seeing what their tendencies are and coming up with a game plan. I was very much a brawler early on in my career and just focused on myself but there is more to this game than just showing up to fight,” Fugitt said. “You need to do your homework and good things usually come from doing that homework. I had to look him up, I knew he fought on the Contender Series, and I’ve seen some other ones. I’ve spent my time looking him up.”

With Adam Fugitt now being familiar with the Yusaku Kinoshita, he is confident in his game plan to win this fight. He has a sizeable reach advantage which he believes is crucial in this one as he’s confident he will find the KO shot.

“Oh man, I want that knockout, I’m not going to lie,” Fugitt said. “I want to put on a show for the fans and show them everything I’ve been working on is not just me saying it and me meaning it. I’m sure he wants the knockout too. But I’m a mixed martial artist, so if I see the opening for a takedown and a finish on the ground, I’m definitely going to take it. But a knockout is the goal.”

Should Fugitt get the KO win, he hopes he can make a quick turnaround and have an active 2023 that leads to a new deal.

“I want to get a quick turnaround and I’d like to fight four times this year. It’s taken me 10+ years to get to the UFC and I want to soak everyone ounce of it I can,” Fugitt concluded.

