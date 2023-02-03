PFL announces main and co-main events for first three regular-season fight cards including the debuts of Shane Burgos and Thiago Santos

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced its main and co-main events for its first three regular-season fight cards of 2023.

PFL will be returning on April 1 with the other two events being on April 7 and 14, with all three fight cards taking place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Along with announcing its first three fight cards, PFL announced the main and co-main events for the upcoming events.

The 2023 PFL Regular Season starting off with a 𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗚 💥#2023PFL1: Featherweights & Light Heavyweight#2023PFL2: Heavyweight & Women Featherweights#2023PFL3: Lightweights & Welterweights Get your tickets TODAY using code: PFL

In the first event on April 1, the main event sees defending featherweight champ, Brendan Loughnane take on UFC veteran, Marlon Moraes. The co-main event sees reigning light heavyweight champ Rob Wilkinson take on UFC veteran Thiago Santos, who will be making his promotional debut.

Thiago Santos signed with the PFL after being granted his release after losing two fights in a row. Last time out, he suffered a TKO loss to Jamahal Hill after dropping a decision to Magomed Ankalaev. The Brazilian is 1-5 in his last six but the other three losses came to Jon Jones for the UFC title, Glover Teixeira, and Aleksandar Rakic.

The main event of PFL 2 sees heavyweight champ Ante Delija take on UFC veteran Yorgan De Castro who just signed with the promotion. De Castro was fighting in Eagle FC where he beat Junior dos Santos last time out. The co-main event pits women’s lightweight champ Larissa Pacheco against Julia Budd at featherweight, the first time PFL is having that weight class.

Finally, the main event of PFL 3 sees lightweight champ Olivier Aubin-Mercier take on fellow UFC veteran, Shane Burgos.

Shane Burgos shocked many when he announced he signed with the PFL after fighting out his UFC deal. The co-main event welterweight champ Sadibou Sy battle Jarrah Al-Silawi.

Will you be watching PFL this season? And, who do you think will win these fights?