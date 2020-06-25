Marlon Vera responds after Sean O’Malley shows interest in potential UFC bout

Marlon Vera has responded to a possible UFC matchup against Sean O’Malley.

O’Malley and Vera were initially expected to fight at UFC 239 in 2019. However, “Sugar” was forced to withdraw from the card after traces of Ostarine were found in his system. “Chito” then called out the 25-year old for the last-minute change of plans.

O’Malley revealed that he is willing to settle their rivalry in the Octagon once and for all.

“Marlon Vera is a fight I’d definitely be interested in doing after it was supposed to happen last year. I don’t know what will be next though, that’s up to Sean Shelby,” O’Malley said to BJPENN.com earlier this month. “He will come to me with a name and we will figure it out.”

The UFC standout remained out of action for two years due to his Ostarine debacle which occurred through a tainted supplement. Now the fighter is working alongside Dana White to make up for lost time.

“I talked to Dana on Monday and he said I want you fighting, I want you to be active,” he explained. “I just said I want to be active. Sean Shelby is doing a good job getting fighters going so I think something good will pop up soon.”

For O’Malley, one of his biggest career achievements came earlier this month at UFC 250. He achieved a show-stopping first-round knockout against Eddie Wineland. As a result, the bantamweight joined the division’s rankings at No. 15, knocking his rival, Vera, off the board. O’Malley already has his sights set on the 135-pound championship belt.

“If there is a number that would be cool. But, I’m gonna be champ soon anyway,” he said. “It depends who the UFC makes me fight next so there are way too many variables of when I’ll get the title shot.”

Ver says he is ready to stop “Sugar” on his quest for the bantamweight belt.

Send me the papers and I promise you I’ make this guy quick and beg me to stop. https://t.co/qMdgKQpfyJ — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) June 24, 2020

“Send me the papers and I promise you I’ll make this guy quick and beg me to stop,” he said on Twitter.

Vera last fought in May and suffered a controversial decision loss to Yadong Song on the UFC Overeem vs Harris card. A bantamweight clash against O’Malley could give Vera an opportunity to jump back on the rankings board and return to victory.

