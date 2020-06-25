Chas Skelly’s 2018 loss to Bobby Moffett changed to a no-contest by Colorado Commission

Chas Skelly has received positive news after the Colorado Commission decided to change his loss against Bobby Moffett to a no-contest.

In 2018 at UFC Fight Night 139, Skelly took on Bobby Moffett on the preliminary card. Going into the second round, Moffett was in the process of executing a d’arce choke before the referee hastily intervened and awarded him the victory. “The Scrapper” Skelly protested what he felt was a premature stoppage.

The Colorado Commission seem to be in agreement, as Skelly announced on Twitter that the organization finally overturned the result.

My fight against Bobby Moffett got overturned to a "No Contest"! Thank you to the Colorado Athletic Commission for giving me a fair shake! That was the right call. #UFC @ufc @sherdogdotcom — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) June 24, 2020

“My fight against Bobby Moffett got overturned to a ‘No Contest’! Thank you to the Colorado Athletic Commission for giving me a fair shake! That was the right call.”

The fighting veteran also shared the official letter from the Colorado Office of Combative Sports director Tony Cummins. Fans and other fighters offered their congratulations online.

Here's the end of the official letter I received. Thank you Tony Cummings and the Colorado Office of Combative Sports, for showing that the athletic commissions can work in the fighters best interest! #Appeal #Justice #UFC #Colorado pic.twitter.com/aeH9GtauJg — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) June 24, 2020

“Here’s the end of the official letter I received,” said Skelly. “Thank you Tony Cummings and the Colorado Office of Combative Sports, for showing that the athletic commissions can work in the fighters best interest!”

Director Cummings acknowledged that the referee should have allowed the sequence of events to play out, but found no malice in the referees’ actions. Also, he concluded there was “no indication of a verbal or physical submission” from Skelly. For those reasons, they ruled in favor of changing the fight result.

Prior to the bout, Skelly had never been submitted in his whole career. Two years after the disappointing loss, the change in the ruling will be a welcome surprise for the featherweight. It is very unusual for athletes to have a fight overturned, so the 35-year old’s fortune will bring hope to other fighters that appeal any controversial losses.

Chas Skelly has fought one more time since his Moffett fight. He faced Jordan Griffin at UFC Vancouver in 2019 and won by unanimous decision. He has previously shared his willingness to run it back in a rematch against Bobby Moffett.

Do you think the Colorado Commission was right to change the verdict from a loss to No Contest?