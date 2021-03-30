Marlon Vera open to running things back with Sean O’Malley following UFC 260

Marlon Vera appears open to rematching Sean O’Malley.

At UFC 252 last August, Vera and O’Malley met in a very intriguing fight. Early on, “Suga” was having success landing some strikes but Vera then landed some leg kicks that changed the entire fight. He caused O’Malley to have ‘drop foot’ and he kept on rolling his ankles and Vera eventually got on top of him, and ground and pounded him out to earn a first-round TKO.

Now, after O’Malley scored a TKO win over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260, Vera is open to the idea of running it back.

If Sean wanna get his ass kick again I’m here stevia just ask for it — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) March 30, 2021

“If Sean wanna get his ass kick again I’m here stevia just ask for it,” Vera tweeted.

It is interesting to see Marlon Vera want the rematch as after the fight he didn’t care for it. Before his fight against Jose Aldo in December, Vera made it clear he was not going to waste his time with O’Malley again.

“I don’t f*****g care. The UFC calls me, they give me a name and I say yes. I don’t think I’ve ever declined a fight, of course, if I am injured I tell them I can’t fight right now,” Vera said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com back in December. “If I am okay I take the fight. I take fights without camps before, so whatever they want to do. O’Malley is like a little puppy that barks and does nothing. I’m not wasting my time with that guy.”

Marlon Vera is coming off a decision loss to Jose Aldo back in December. He has been campaigning to get a fight for quite some time but for whatever reason, he hasn’t been booked. But, perhaps after O’Malley’s win, the UFC will run the fight back.

Would you like to see Marlon Vera rematch Sean O’Malley?