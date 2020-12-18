Marlon Vera slams “little puppy” Sean O’Malley: “I’m not wasting my time with that guy”

Marlon Vera still doesn’t like Sean O’Malley.

In the lead-up to UFC 252, O’Malley made it clear Vera was not on his level and he was going to KO him in the first round. However, that is far from what happened as it was “Chito” who won by TKO in the opening round.

Since the fight, O’Malley has claimed he is still undefeated and only lost because of his ankle. “Suga” also said he is much better than Vera as Chito will be a journeyman for the rest of his career.

Although Marlon Vera is set to fight Jose Aldo, many have wondered if he will rematch Sean O’Malley. For Chito, he doesn’t believe Suga will want the fight.

“I don’t f*****g care. The UFC calls me, they give me a name and I say yes. I don’t think I’ve ever declined a fight, of course, if I am injured I tell them I can’t fight right now,” Vera said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “If I am okay I take the fight. I take fights without camps before, so whatever they want to do. O’Malley is like a little puppy that barks and does nothing. I’m not wasting my time with that guy.”

If Marlon Vera beats Aldo on Saturday he will likely get a top-five opponent next. Chito also believes a win over the Brazilian will let the bantamweight division know he will be a future champion.

Sean O’Malley, meanwhile, has not fought since the loss to Vera. He said he was supposed to fight Thomas Almeida at UFC 258 but he claims Alemida turned the fight down. As of right now, he doesn’t have a fight booked.

