Petr Yan slams Aljamain Sterling for suggesting the UFC is “rewarding” him with a rematch

Petr Yan continues to trade shots with Aljamain Sterling.

After Yan was DQ’d against Sterling at UFC 259 to lose his bantamweight title, it was thought an immediate rematch would be next. However, Sterling has made it clear he wouldn’t be opposed to a different opponent and believes Yan shouldn’t get rewarded with a title shot.

“Any other sport when you do something intentionally illegal you get suspended, you get fined, you get ejected from the game. This guy is getting rewarded with a rematch, which I get is a big fight,” Sterling said about Petr Yan at a UFC 260 media scrum. “But, it is like, we can just break the rules and nothing is ever going to happen to us. I can just jump the Octagon and nothing is going to happen, I can go and fight another corner or push him after the bell and nothing is ever going to happen. It’s like, I feel like when you have rules for a reason and you have to enforce them or otherwise let’s just run it up.”

Now, to no surprise, Petr Yan responded and blasted Sterling for not wanting the rematch and allegedly turning it down multiple times.

And I don’t understand why you didn’t shut up yet idiot. You already turned down the rematch multiple times coward. Sooner or later your day will come #fakechamp https://t.co/RpiJPF6cCA — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 30, 2021

In the lead-up to UFC 259, Yan and Sterling had an intense back-and-forth and trash-talked one another. After what happened during the fight and since then, the rematch will no doubt be filled with a ton of trash-talking which will only add some hype to the rematch whenever that may be.

Before the DQ loss to Sterling, Petr Yan was undefeated in the UFC and came off a fifth-round TKO win over Jose Aldo to win the vacant bantamweight title. He also holds wins over Urijah Faber, John Dodson, and Jimmie Rivera among others in the UFC.

What do you make of Petr Yan saying Aljamain Sterling turned down the rematch multiple times already?