Diego Sanchez says he’s “motivated” to beat up Donald Cerrone and send him into retirement

Diego Sanchez believes his May 8 fight against Donald Cerrone will be “Cowboy’s” retirement after he beats him up.

The fight is expected to serve as Sanchez’s retirement fight. With that, he’s very motivated to beat up his former teammate in Cerrone.

“You’re just going to see me at my best, and I don’t know what Cowboy is going to come, but you’re going to see me at my best,” Sanchez told Mike Swick on the “Real Quick with Mike Swick” podcast (h/t MMAJunkie). “I’m going in there with everything that I have, all my skills, everything that I’ve learned over the course of this career and at the end of the career, really sharpening that blade. I’m going to take care of myself, and I’m going to move correctly.

“I’m going to move in there so smooth. We’ll make this sh*t look easy,” Sanchez continued. “Cowboy, he might be planning on finishing out those five fights he signed when he signed the Conor McGregor deal, but as I’m ready for retirement, Cowboy’s ass better get ready for retirement too. He don’t know, but this is probably going to be his retirement fight, too.”

Diego Sanchez is well aware that many people are writing him off and they expect him to be part of Cerrone’s highlight reel. However, Sanchez says he is super motivated to win his retirement fight and beat up Cerrone after he talked a bunch of trash.

“So I’m super excited for this Cowboy fight, and I’m motivated as hell. I want to go out there and kick his ass,” Sanchez said. “I want to take it to him, I want to bring the fight to him. When you’re training for your retirement fight, you just take sh*t more seriously because you know this is going be your last time that you make the walk.”

Who do you think will win, Diego Sanchez or Donald Cerrone