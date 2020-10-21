Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font booked for December UFC event

An exciting bantamweight matchup between top-15 fighters Marlon Moraes and Rob Font is being targeted to take place at a December UFC event.

The card is set to take place on December 19 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Moraes vs. Font will surely land on the main card. Veteran MMA reporter Mike Russell was the first to report the Moraes vs. Font matchup. Fight Bananas added the fight would take place on the December 19 card that currently does not have its main event set.

Sources tell me number three ranked UFC bantamweight Marlon Moraes will take on number 11 ranked UFC bantamweight Rob Font next. Both fighters have verbally agreed to the bout and have been sent contracts. Waiting on event confirmation. I will update when I get the date/venue. — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) October 20, 2020

Moraes (23-7-1) is the No. 3 ranked bantamweight in the UFC. Moraes is coming off of a TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen just two weeks ago, so it is a bit surprising that the UFC has booked him for a fight so soon after the knockout loss. Then again, it was more of a flash knockout and if Moraes is cleared by the commission then he should be able to fight. Despite the loss to Sandhagen, Moraes still rates as an elite bantamweight in the UFC.

Font (17-4) is the No. 11 ranked bantamweight in the UFC. However, he has battled injuries over the last year and he will be coming off of a one-year layoff heading into this fight. In Font’s last two fights, he defeated Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis. Though Font hasn’t been very active as of late, he remains one of the most talented fighters at 135lbs. He has a lot to prove and a big win here over Moraes would be huge for his career.

Who do you think wins, Marlon Moraes or Rob Font?