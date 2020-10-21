Photo | “Gucci Mink Pimp” Conor McGregor warns Khabib and Gaethje to “look out” ahead of UFC 254

Tom Taylor
Conor McGregor has a message for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje ahead of the pair’s lightweight title fight at UFC 254 this weekend.

McGregor, the former UFC lightweight champion, has been uncharacteristically quiet throughout UFC 254 Fight Week so far. It appears his silence has come to an end.

On Wednesday, not long after Nurmagomedov and Gaethje squared off at the UFC 254 pre-fight press conference, McGregor took to Instagram where he suggested both men should “look out.”

See this post from McGregor, which includes an image of himself photoshopped into Nurmagomedov and Gaethje’s press conference appearance, below.

 

Look out! It’s the Gucci Mink Pimp on his Lamborghini Yacht!

“Look out!” McGregor wrote in the caption for his post. “It’s the Gucci Mink Pimp on his Lamborghini Yacht!”

Conor McGregor last fought in January, when he defeated record-collecting veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via first-round TKO. It took him just 40 seconds to seal the deal with a series of shoulder strikes, a head kick, and a volley of ground strikes.

While McGregor had originally planned to stay very busy after that win, the coronavirus pandemic derailed that plan, and he ultimately announced his retirement in June. Thankfully for the Irishman’s legions of fans, it doesn’t seem like that retirement will stick.

Over the last few weeks, McGregor has been heavily linked to a rematch with No. 2 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, who he knocked out in the featherweight division in 2014. UFC President Dana White has offered the two lightweight stars a fight on January 23, and both claim to have accepted that offer.

Do you think Conor McGregor could be next in line for the Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje winner?