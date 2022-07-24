Mark O. Madsen and Drakkar Klose exchange words following Paddy Pimblett callout: “Why you trying to fight a kid?”

Mark O. Madsen tried to get some beef started with Paddy Pimblett but instead, he’s made an enemy out of Drakkar Klose.

On Saturday (July 23), Pimblett shared the Octagon with Lordan Leavitt at a UFC London event inside the O2 Arena. Paddy turned in a dominant performance, securing the rear-naked choke finish in the second stanza.

After the bout, Mark O. Madsen called for a fight with Pimblett.

“Great performance by the Paddy the Fatty #UFCLondon Pick any date and I’m ready #weak #chin #weak #wrestling @AliAbdelaziz00”

Drakkar Klose quickly tweeted at Madsen, questioning his callout.

“Why you trying to fight a kid? I called you out twice but got [crickets].”

Madsen fired back with the following:

Why are you fighting Garcia🤷‍♂️ I accepted the fight @drakkarklose and you pulled out! https://t.co/7rnwubj2lH — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 24, 2022

“Why are you fighting Garcia. I accepted the fight @drakkarklose and you pulled out!”

Klose said he was never presented with a contract and urged Madsen to stop ducking fighters.

“If you accepted the fight, where was the contract? I’m the one on the card. Next time, make Denmark proud and don’t duck call-outs, be a man. #thatstwice”

Madsen fired back with the, “see me in the gym” approach:

“You’re 5 min away. Stop by the gym anytime. Or are you too afraid of my coaches @TinoDeFranco @allinmma @HenryCejudo @CPTdasAmericas”

Madsen last competed back in April. He scored a unanimous decision victory over Vinc Pichel. The win improved Madsen’s pro MMA record to 12-0.

Klose also last competed in April. He went one-on-one with Brandon Jenkins. Klose scored a second-round TKO finish. He will be back in action on July 30, taking on Rafa García at UFC 277.