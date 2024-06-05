Mark Hunt waiting on judge’s orders despite UFC lawsuit being tossed: “Finally, justice will be served”
Mark Hunt remains confident that his long legal battle with the UFC will sway in his favor.
It’s no secret that Hunt has been going after the UFC and Brock Lesnar in court. Hunt was initially beaten by Lesnar via unanimous decision at UFC 200, but the result was changed to a No Contest after “The Beast” failed his drug test. Hunt ended up suing the UFC, Dana White, and Brock. The “Super Samoan” alleged the UFC conspired with Lesnar knowing the former heavyweight champion was on PEDs.
Ultimately, Hunt’s case was thrown out back in September 2023, but he still feels justice will be served.
Mark Hunt Thinks He’ll Finally Get His Vindication in Legal Battle with UFC
In a new post on his Facebook page, Mark Hunt posted a legal document and had the following to say:
“Finally we are here after nearly 8 years of RICO we just waiting for the judges to give the orders finally JUSTICE will be served finally #dasseeiiittt.”
Earlier this year, Hunt claimed the legal battle with the UFC and Lesnar was not over. Here was his post on X:
“U going to be joining this fool brock lesnar @danawhite @ufc karma is going to sting your ass so hard this year #RICO #aintneverlostalawsuit2ufools #paidmylawyersoffandgotcaught #FKU #wwe #tko” – Mark Hunt’s post to social media.
Back in April, Hunt hurled a dig at Dana White after the fight purses for boxers Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney were revealed.
“This is why u will be fired u bitch [Dana White] there has never been one mma fighter to make this kind of money for a fight filthy degenerate swine may8 th is the date people will see your corruption and all those filth u had conspire with u,” Hunt tweeted.
We’ll see if Mark Hunt actually gets the justice he is seeking.
