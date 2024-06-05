Mark Hunt waiting on judge’s orders despite UFC lawsuit being tossed: “Finally, justice will be served”

By Fernando Quiles - June 5, 2024

Mark Hunt remains confident that his long legal battle with the UFC will sway in his favor.

Mark Hunt

It’s no secret that Hunt has been going after the UFC and Brock Lesnar in court. Hunt was initially beaten by Lesnar via unanimous decision at UFC 200, but the result was changed to a No Contest after “The Beast” failed his drug test. Hunt ended up suing the UFC, Dana White, and Brock. The “Super Samoan” alleged the UFC conspired with Lesnar knowing the former heavyweight champion was on PEDs.

Ultimately, Hunt’s case was thrown out back in September 2023, but he still feels justice will be served.

RELATED: MARK HUNT EXPLODES AT ‘B*TCH’ DANA WHITE AFTER RYAN GARCIA VS. DEVIN HANEY BOXING PURSES REVEALED

Mark Hunt Thinks He’ll Finally Get His Vindication in Legal Battle with UFC

In a new post on his Facebook page, Mark Hunt posted a legal document and had the following to say:

“Finally we are here after nearly 8 years of RICO we just waiting for the judges to give the orders finally JUSTICE will be served finally #dasseeiiittt.”

Earlier this year, Hunt claimed the legal battle with the UFC and Lesnar was not over. Here was his post on X:

“U going to be joining this fool brock lesnar @danawhite @ufc karma is going to sting your ass so hard this year #RICO #aintneverlostalawsuit2ufools #paidmylawyersoffandgotcaught #FKU #wwe #tko” – Mark Hunt’s post to social media.

Back in April, Hunt hurled a dig at Dana White after the fight purses for boxers Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney were revealed.

“This is why u will be fired u bitch [Dana White] there has never been one mma fighter to make this kind of money for a fight filthy degenerate swine may8 th is the date people will see your corruption and all those filth u had conspire with u,” Hunt tweeted.

We’ll see if Mark Hunt actually gets the justice he is seeking.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Mark Hunt UFC

Related

Sean Strickland punches Paulo Costa

Henry Cejudo calls Sean Strickland's UFC 302 win over Paulo Costa a "snoozefest"

Fernando Quiles - June 5, 2024
Kevin Holland, UFC 302, Results, UFC
Michał Oleksiejczuk

Michal Oleksiejczuk claims his arm didn’t break in UFC 302 fight with Kevin Holland: “The stoppage is not correct”

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2024

UFC fighter Michal Oleksiejczuk has claimed that his arm didn’t actually break during his UFC 302 showdown with Kevin Holland.

Islam Makhachev, UFC 302, Results, Dustin Poirier, UFC
Dustin Poirier

Arman Tsarukyan believes Dustin Poirier “just gave up” in fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 302: “Why are you giving up your neck?”

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2024

UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan has questioned Dustin Poirier’s strategy in the final round of his title fight with Islam Makhachev.

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, UFC 304
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad vows to thrown Leon Edwards around the cage “like he’s a flyweight” at UFC 304

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2024

UFC contender Belal Muhammad has made a big statement regarding his plans for Leon Edwards at UFC 304.

Maycee Barber vs Rose Namajunas
Rose Namajunas

Maycee Barber vs. Rose Namajunas set to headline UFC Denver on July 13

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2024

The UFC has officially announced that Maycee Barber vs Rose Namajunas will headline their return to Denver, Colorado.

Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier plans to "re-open some eyes" with his performance against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Louisville

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2024
Nate Diaz and Zach Bryan
UFC

WATCH | Nate Diaz joins singer Zach Bryan on stage during his concert in LA

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2024

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz went on stage with singer Zach Bryan during his concert in Los Angeles on Monday.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler shares cryptic message amidst UFC 303 drama: "If you're looking for me..."

Curtis Calhoun - June 4, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler made an eerie social media post on Tuesday amidst the uncertainty of his scheduled bout against Conor McGregor.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Russian businessman pays $95k tag for Charles Oliveira VIP experience

Curtis Calhoun - June 4, 2024

A Russian businessman paid a hefty price to watch former UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira’s upcoming training camp.

Luke Rockhold and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Luke Rockhold tells Dana White to bring him back to fight Sean Strickland after UFC 302: "Sign me up"

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is hoping to sign back on with the promotion to fight Sean Strickland.