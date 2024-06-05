Mark Hunt waiting on judge’s orders despite UFC lawsuit being tossed: “Finally, justice will be served”

Mark Hunt Thinks He’ll Finally Get His Vindication in Legal Battle with UFC

In a new post on his Facebook page, Mark Hunt posted a legal document and had the following to say:

“Finally we are here after nearly 8 years of RICO we just waiting for the judges to give the orders finally JUSTICE will be served finally #dasseeiiittt.”

Earlier this year, Hunt claimed the legal battle with the UFC and Lesnar was not over. Here was his post on X:

“U going to be joining this fool brock lesnar @danawhite @ufc karma is going to sting your ass so hard this year #RICO #aintneverlostalawsuit2ufools #paidmylawyersoffandgotcaught #FKU #wwe #tko” – Mark Hunt’s post to social media.

Back in April, Hunt hurled a dig at Dana White after the fight purses for boxers Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney were revealed.

“This is why u will be fired u bitch [Dana White] there has never been one mma fighter to make this kind of money for a fight filthy degenerate swine may8 th is the date people will see your corruption and all those filth u had conspire with u,” Hunt tweeted.

We’ll see if Mark Hunt actually gets the justice he is seeking.