Mark Hunt to return with boxing match against Paul Gallen

Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt will make his return to combat sports when he takes on Paul Gallen in a boxing match later this year.

Gallen, an Australian rugby player who transitioned into boxing, recently confirmed himself the news that he will box Hunt on either October 30 or October 31 at a location-to-be-named. No other details about the fight are known yet, according to MMAFighting.com, but rumors are that Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, could host the event. That’s the same venue the UFC traveled to earlier this year for the Dan Hooker vs. Paul Felder card.

Hunt (13-14-1 1 NC) has not competed in combat sports since December 2018 when he lost a decision to Justin Willis on the last fight of his UFC contract. Though he has mostly fought in MMA and kickboxing as a pro, Hunt does have a 0-1-1 record as a professional boxer from 1998 – 2000. The 46-year-old New Zealander may have flamed out of the UFC with three straight losses and some bad blood over drug testing, but overall he had an even record in the UFC of 8-8-1, 1 NC while fighting elite competition the whole time.

Some of Hunt’s most notable wins in the Octagon came over Derrick Lewis, Frank Mir, Antonio Silva, Roy Nelson, Stefan Struve, Cheick Kongo, and Ben Rothwell. He also had wins over Mirko Cro Cop and Wanderlei Silva in their primes back in the PRIDE days. Although Hunt is now 46, he’s still one of the most powerful punchers the world of heavyweight combat sports has ever seen, and he has a notoriously iron chin.

Gallen (9-0-1 in boxing) is a former Australian rugby player. The 38-year-old Aussie transition into being a pro boxer in 2014 and has racked up and undefeated record during that time, with his most recent fight being a draw against Barry Hall in November 2019. Hunt is, by far, the most experienced and dangerous opponent Gallen has ever stepped into the ring against, and will likely be a hefty underdog in this heavyweight battle.

What do you think about Mark Hunt vs. Paul Gallen in boxing?