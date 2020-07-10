VIDEO | UFC 251 main card staredowns

Shortly after the UFC 251 weigh-ins concluded, the stars of the card took center stage to face off with their opponents one last time.
See the staredowns from the fighters competing on the UFC 251 main card below:
UFC 251 will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between dominating champion Kamaru Usman and streaking challenger Jorge Masvidal. Usman was originally expected to defend his title agains Gilbert Burns on Fight Island, but Masvidal was called to step in on just six days’ notice when Burns tested positive for COVID-19.
In the UFC 251 co-main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to defend his belt against the very man he won the belt from, Hawaii’s Max Holloway.
The card will also feature a fight for the bantamweight title left vacant by the retired Henry Cejudo, as Russian destroyer Petr Yan collides with Brazilian legend Jose Aldo.
Other highlights of the card include appearances from former champions, former title challengers, popular stars and rising contenders like Rose Namajunas, Jessica Andrade, Paige VanZant, Amanda Ribas, Volkan Oezdemir, and Jiri Prochazka.
See the full fight card below:
UFC 251 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view
- Champ Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – for the UFC welterweight title
- Champ Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – for the UFC featherweight title
- Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – for the vacant UFC bantamweight title
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant
UFC 251 Prelims | 8:00pm ET on ESPN
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Muslim Salikhov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry
- Roman Bogatov vs. Leonardo Santos
UFC 251 Early Prelims | 6:00pm on ESPN+
- Maxim Grishin vs. Marcin Tybura
- Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Vanessa Melo vs. Karol Rosa
- Martin Day vs. Davey Grant
Which fights on the UFC 251 lineup are you most excited for?