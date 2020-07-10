Jorge Masvidal admits 20-pound weight cut for UFC 251 was “rough”

Jorge Masvidal admits his weight-cut for his short-notice UFC 251 title fight with Kamaru Usman was a taxing experience.

Usman was originally scheduled to defend his title against Gilbert Burns in the UFC 241 main event. When Burns tested positive for COVID-19 just six days’ out from the fight, however, Masvidal got the call to step in against Usman. After rapidly negotiating a new UFC contract, he agreed.

What came next was a brutal, 20-pound weight cut down to the 170-pound limit for welterweight title fights.

“Twenty pounds in six days,” Masvidal told the media shortly after he successfully made weight (via MMA Fighting). “That’s all I’m gonna say. It was rough. But I did it. I get sh*t done.”

Despite his brutal, 20-pound cut, Masvidal said he did not hesitate to accept the short-notice title fight with Usman. With his cut in the rear-view, he’s starting to feel better, and is excited for the fight itself.

“The opponent in front of me is very tameable, so I never thought like that,” Masvidal said, assuring there was no reluctance to take the fight. “I’m hurting though, initially during the weight cut, but now it’s all behind me. I made the weight, I’ve already got liquids in me, food in me, so pretty soon it’ll be just party time.”

Jorge Masvidal has not fought since he captured the BMF title with a stoppage defeat of Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November. This victory was preceded by a pair of highlight reel knockout wins over Ben Askren and Darren Till. His win over Askren, delivered with a flying knee, set the record for fastest knockout in UFC history at just five seconds.

He will enter his UFC 251 with Kamaru Usman as an underdog, but with plenty of momentum behind him, has the confidence of many fight fans.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal will capture the undisputed UFC welterweight title this weekend?