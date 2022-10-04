Casey O’Neill reveals she was contacted by UFC executive Hunter Campbell due to her beef with an internet troll

UFC star Casey O’Neill has revealed that she was contacted by UFC executive Hunter Campbell after trying to set up a spar with a troll.

Within the context of the UFC women’s flyweight division, Casey O’Neill is one of the most exciting fighters out there today. The 24-year-old has a seemingly endless amount of charisma, she’s 4-0 in the promotion and holds a 9-0 record as a mixed martial arts pro with five stoppages to her name.

The youngster is ready to take a big step up when she returns from her recent injury but even with the issues she’s been having with her ACL, O’Neill was still willing to battle an internet troll who called her out – and it’s safe to say Hunter Campbell wasn’t pleased about it.

“It’s really funny to call people out on what they’re saying because half the time someone will say something on the internet that they won’t say to your face. He called me out online and said he thinks I’m a terrible fighter and he would beat me, so I told him to come spar. I’ve got one ACL currently, not even cleared to spar, but I know for a fact I would kick his ass,” O’Neill said.

“I was fully prepared to kick his ass on Tuesday, but he deleted his Twitter. Today when I woke up I’d seen that his account is no longer, so I don’t think Casey vs Cal is going down anymore. I don’t think I’m going to be beating up the Twitter troll unless he shows up, but I highly doubt it.”

“We’ve got Barstool Sports covering it. I’ve got Hunter Campbell from the UFC texting me, like ‘Don’t have unsanctioned fights please. I need you healthy.’ Everybody taking it seriously. It’s pretty funny for me though,” O’Neill said. “I think people say it for attention almost. I don’t know if it’s like a fetish thing, like they want to get beat up by a woman or something. You have to pay me if that’s the case.”

