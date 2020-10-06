Manager: Darren Till cornering Mike Perry almost “a done deal”

Darren Till could corner Mike Perry in his upcoming fight with former UFC welterweight champion “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler.

Over the last few months, Perry has stripped his team down significantly. In fact, in his last fight, a victory over Mickey Gall, only his partner Latory Gonzalez was in his corner.

Ahead of his fight with Lawler, which is scheduled for UFC 255 on November 21, Perry put out a call on Twitter, offering a corner position to the highest bidder.

Whoever gives me the most money can be in my corner with @latory_g ,… — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 4, 2020

“Whoever gives me the most money can be in my corner with [Gonzalez],” he wrote.

Not long thereafter, ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani reported that Till, a top contender at middleweight, was interested in taking Perry up on that offer.

Couple days ago, @PlatinumPerry tweeted “whoever gives me the most money” can corner him along with his pregnant girlfriend for his upcoming fight vs. Robbie Lawler. Well, @darrentill2 tells me he is dead serious about willing to pay $5,000 to be in Perry’s corner for the fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 6, 2020

While some fans doubted the sincerity of Till’s claim, Abe Kawa, who manages Perry, says the arrangement is almost official, so long as Till is willing to cover travel expenses.f

It’s pretty much a done deal. Darren needs to cover costs of travel and it’s done. https://t.co/J7OOVupqhJ — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) October 6, 2020

The idea of Till cornering Perry is certainly an interesting one, as the pair have had a very complicated relationship over the years. Initially, they stood out as fierce rivals in the welterweight division. However, that rivalry later turned into a friendship, which in turn reverted back into mutual animosity, and finally, back into something closer to friendship. Till has also made some controversial comments about Gonzalez, which Perry understandably didn’t appreciate.

