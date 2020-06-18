Darren Till explains why he created “Mike Perry Is A Bum” website

Darren Till has explained his reasons for creating a “Mike Perry Is A Bum” website.

According to the British middleweight, barely anything is off-limits when it comes to mocking fighters. That includes creating a website, www.mikeperryisabum.com, and several social media accounts to mock his welterweight rival. Each platform that Till created featured images and videos of “Platinum” getting finished during fights. According to Till, mocking Mike Perry was all in good jest.

“This is fighting mate, and I don’t think there is a line,” Till said on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast.

Despite pushing the limits of what other fighters consider good humor, Till thinks there is only one fighter in MMA history who has crossed the line in terms of trash talk.

“I think kids, yeah, that’s a line you don’t cross,” Till said. “OK. I think I’ve seen one fighter cross that line – I think it was Colby [Covington], I think he crossed the line – but same again, for me, it doesn’t cross the line for me.”

However, Mike Perry definitely thinks that Darren Till crossed the line. The welterweight responded by calling him out and all the “miserable bums” of Europe.

Funny all you miserable bums in Europe are jealous. Wanking off your mates in a circle jerk while I block your whole shitty continent ! The only thing you guys are raw dogging is all your buddies. @darrentill2 has #AnalWarts — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 15, 2020

“Funny all you miserable bums in Europe are jealous,” said Mike Perry. “Wanking off your mates in a circle jerk while I block your whole shitty continent ! The only thing you guys are raw dogging is all your buddies. @darrentill2has #AnalWarts”

Following his aggressive response, Till believed that Perry took his practical joke too seriously and continued to mock him. He even took aim at Platinum’s new girlfriend.

“We were just having a bit of back and forth, and maybe because he’s got a new girl, he took it to heart,” Till said. “Like, I don’t take nothing to heart. You can say what you want about me. Until you lay hands on me, it’s fun. So I just said I would raw dog his girl, and the whole fan base just jumped on it. Those English fans, they’re just rough, mate.

“He said he’s going to kick me, mum, in the face and f*ck her, and I was just like, ‘Go for it.’ It’s a good response. Go for it. I’ll help you.”

Till is expected to face the ex-champion Robert Whittaker on “Fight Island”, and he hasn’t fought since his middleweight debut in 2019 against Kelvin Gastelum. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, fight cards and matchups have been delayed. For the 27-year old, his beef with Mike Perry has been a way to keep busy.

“We were chatting, me and Mike, and I don’t know if he’s being serious,” Till said.

“We were chatting in the DMs and it was good fun, let’s have a bit of beef. I don’t if I took it too far, because I said I was going to raw dog his girl, but he took it serious, and he blocked me. I was like, ‘What the f*ck?’ He blocked me on Facebook. Mike really blocked me. So I made another account and I started commenting, raw dog, raw dog, and he blocked that account. So I made another account. He’s blocked everything. I can’t see sh*t no more.”

Even though the two fighters currently occupy different weight classes, Darren Till isn’t opposed to a fight against Mike Perry.

“A lot of people said, ‘Knock it in the head, Darren. He’s unstable.’ So I did, but then I created this website, and it’s f*cking hilarious. … If he sees me, he might want to have a fight. You know where I come from. You know I’m about that life.”

What do you think of the growing beef between Mike Perry and Darren Till?