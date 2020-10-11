Makwan Amirkhani releases statement following loss to Edson Barboza at UFC Fight Island 5

UFC featherweight Makwan Amirkhani released a statement following his unanimous decision loss to Edson Barboza at UFC Fight Island 5.

Amirkhani was outstruck and outgrappled for the majority of the 15 minutes as he lost a clear-cut decision to Barboza in the evening’s co-main event. You have to give Amirkhani for being tough as nails and surviving the three rounds against a killer in Barboza, but it was a clear loss for him in one of the biggest fights of Amirkhani’s career to date.

Following UFC Fight Island 5, Amirkhani took to social media to praise Barboza for his excellent performance. Here’s what Amirkhani shared on his Instagram.

Thank you @ufc and @edsonbarbozajr for the opportunity. I’m so happy that I got the chance to share the octagon with you. I felt your experience and I gained so many lessons from you. Thank you! Not the result that I was chasing but overall I’m okay with it for now. Of course as a athlete I’m disappointed but not beaten. I will rise and I will overcome every obstacle that I face in my life. I have found the balance and I have peace in me. Thank you for the amazing support and my apologies people. Let’s move forward. Anima Sana In Corpore Sano. #ufc

With the loss, Amirkhani dropped to 6-3 overall in the UFC. Amirkhani was not ranked in the top-15 prior to this fight against Barboza, who is currently No. 14 at 145lbs. Although Amirkhani lost the fight, he showed a tremendous amount of class and respect in defeat, and fans will surely be excited for his next fight inside the Octagon.

