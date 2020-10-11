Tanner Boser owns fan who took cheap shot at teammate KB Bhullar

UFC heavyweight Tanner Boser owned a fan who took a cheap shot at his teammate KB Bhullar after a KO loss to Tom Breese on Fight Island.

Bhullar is a highly-regarded middleweight prospect from Canada and a teammate of Boser at Shaved Bears MMA in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Though he was a trendy underdog pick heading into the fight, Bhullar suffered the first loss of his career when he was brutally knocked out by Breese in the first round of their matchup at UFC Fight Island 5.

It was a tough loss for Bhullar, but what no fighter wants to deal with following a defeat is fans trolling them on social media. That happened on Saturday, as a troll took a shot at Bhullar in the aftermath of his loss to Breese. Boser saw the comment from the fan and decided to take matters into his own hands, owning the fan for his comment on Instagram.

Sometimes you just can’t let them have it. https://t.co/f1IymGpej3 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) October 11, 2020

Fan: He got smoked bro. Sorry.

Boser: Hey man, can you do me a favor?

Fan: Anything for you boss?

Boser: Go f*ck yourself

Boser has quickly made a name for himself in the UFC heavyweight division in 2020. After losing a decision to Ciryl Gane last year following a successful UFC debut vs. Daniel Spitz, Boser has quickly bounced back with back-to-back KO wins over Phillipe Lins and Raphael Pessoa. The two wins have earned Boser an upcoming high-profile matchup against former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in what is his biggest fight to date.

In the meantime, look for Boser to continue training hard at Shaved Bears alongside Bhullar, who will be looking to bounce back from the loss to Breese. Although the loss to Breese showed Bhullar that he has holes in his game that he needs to fix, he is a humble, hard-working fighter who you know will get right back to getting better at Shaved Bears.

Do you like seeing Tanner Boser sticking up for his teammate KB Bhullar?