Darren Till goes off on “big fat bollock of a man” Derek Brunson following UFC callout

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till went off on “big fat bollock of a man” Derek Brunson after he was called out by his divisional rival.

There is no love lost between Till and Brunson, two of the top-10 ranked middleweights in the UFC today. On Saturday, after Brunson posted a photo of $20,000 in cash with the captain that he bet someone that much that Till wouldn’t call him out, the Brit went after Brunson on Twitter. Check out how the action unfolded between “The Gorilla” and Brunson.

So you’re Calling people out today @darrentill2. I went to the piggy 🐷 bank 🏦 & bet someone 20k you wouldn’t mention me. 🤔 @ufc pic.twitter.com/4MSUMthsum — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 10, 2020

So you’re Calling people out today @darrentill2. I went to the piggy bank & bet someone 20k you wouldn’t mention me. @ufc

I don’t call bums out https://t.co/gy4KXwEn7C — D (@darrentill2) October 10, 2020

I don’t call bums out

Sounds like a date to me . @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 . Come get this FREE MONEY !!!! #STIMULUSCHECK

No I’m messing @DerekBrunson if you wanna fight we can make that happen ye bro ? — D (@darrentill2) October 11, 2020

if you wanna fight we can make that happen ye bro ?

Where has @DerekBrunson bum gone ? — D (@darrentill2) October 11, 2020

Where has @DerekBrunson bum gone ?

Till is currently set to fight Jack Hermansson later this year in a big-time matchup between two of the middleweight division’s elite. Till is coming off of a decision loss to Robert Whittaker on Fight Island in July, but he remains one of the biggest names in the division. As for Brunson, he most recently defeated Edmen Shahbazyan in Las Vegas in a big upset. Both Till and Brunson are ranked in the top-10 at 185lbs and this would be a fun fight.

Of course, Till still has to take care of business against Hermansson, and that is not a sure thing. Hermansson is coming off of a huge submission win over Kelvin Gastelum on Fight Island himself, so Till will have his hands full. But should Till get by Hermansson, then a matchup against Brunson becomes very plausible. That is unless Brunson doesn’t get matchup up against another top middleweight before Till becomes available.

Would a Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson matchup interest you?