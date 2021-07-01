Luis Pena reacts after recent arrest: “They talking like I’m the next OJ Simpson”

UFC lightweight fighter Luis Pena reacted after his recent arrest, suggesting that “they talking like I’m the next OJ Simpson.”

Pena is accused of a domestic violence incident that took place on June 14 where he allegedly struck his girlfriend and broke her phone after he got upset he said she was looking at other men on Instagram. Pena was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery, and criminal mischief for the incident. The former Ultimate Fighter competitor, who is nicknamed “Violent Bob Ross” due to his likeness to the famous painter, was released this weekend from jail after putting an $8000 bond in order to get him out. Pena is now potentially facing up to five years in prison, though of course, he will have his day in court.

Taking to social media following his recent arrest, Pena reacted for the first time to the news that he had been arrested on domestic violence charges. In the comments, Pena suggested that the truth will come out and that he will be freed. He also made another comment where he said the media is trying to compare him to Simpson, the former NFL star who was involved in a murder case involving his former wife and friend back in 1994.

The truth will come to light soon enough, but I AM FREE — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) June 30, 2021

Lmao they talking like I’m the next @TheRealOJ32 — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) July 1, 2021

Luis Pena (9-3) has been a member of the UFC roster since 2018, and he has gone 5-3 in the UFC since then. In his most recent outing at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum back in April, Pena defeated Alexander Munoz via split decision to get back into the win column after having lost by submission to Khama Worthy before that. Pena’s most notable career victory was a TKO win over veteran Matt Wiman back in 2019.