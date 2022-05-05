Loopy Godinez wants to be as active as possible, eyes stoppage win over Ariane Carnelossi to earn a ranked opponent

Loopy Godinez didn’t think she would be on the sidelines for this long.

Godinez made her UFC debut on short notice and came up short dropping a split decision to Jessica Penne. She then returned in October and had three fights in just over a month. However, since November she has been on the sidelines which was not her plan.

“I love to be active, but the UFC made this decision so I couldn’t do anything about it,” Godinez said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “All I could do was train and stay ready in case they needed me sooner. Finally, it’s almost here to fight.”

Since her last fight, Godinez has been in the gym training for her next fight. She believes she has gotten much better and now that she’s set to return at UFC 274 against Carnelossi, she likes the style matchup for her.

“She’s aggressive, likes to go all out and push the pace. I’m more focused on myself more than my opponents,” Godinez said. “I do focus on what their weaknesses are but it’s more about me getting better. It’s going to be a good fight, I’m really excited I really like the matchup.”

With Ariane Carnelossi being so aggressive, Loopy Godinez thinks that plays right into her skillset which is why she’s confident she will get the finish.

“It depends on what she gives me and all the openings, it’s going to be for sure a little bit of everything… I see her coming at me and me sending her flying and finishing the fight,” Godinez explained.

Should Godinez get the stoppage win, she wants a quick turnaround and hopes a ranked opponent will be next.

“I’m not thinking that far but hopefully the next opponent will be someone in the top-15. I’m not focused on that, after this fight, I will see what happens,” Godinez concluded.

Do you think Loopy Godinez will beat Ariane Carnelossi at UFC 274?