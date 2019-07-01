Leon Edwards wants to dethrone UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards feels he’s on the right path to a shot at UFC gold.

On July 20, Edwards will collide with former UFC lightweight title holder Rafael dos Anjos. The welterweight scrap will serve as UFC San Antonio’s main event. “Rocky” will be looking to extend his winning streak to eight. Meanwhile, dos Anjos hopes to snag his second straight victory.

Ahead of the fight, Edwards told MMAJunkie that his ultimate goal is to be the man to take Kamaru Usman’s UFC welterweight gold from him:

“I’m putting in the work and beating so many of these so-called tough guys that everyone else is raving about,” Leon Edwards said. “So I feel after going out there and beating the former lightweight champion, that will put some eyes on me. And I would love, after beating him, getting the rematch against Kamaru Usman. I think that would be my dream after beating ‘RDA.’

“I want to be the one to dethrone him, to go out there and beat him. I feel like that would be the amazing story for that to happen. For me to go out there and beat him after he beat me three, four years ago, and I went undefeated, and then come back and beat him for the world title – that would be the perfect story.”

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman have fought once before. Back in Dec. 2015, Edwards dropped a unanimous decision to Usman. “Rocky” has been on a seven-fight tear since that bout.

Do you think Leon Edwards has what it takes to best Kamaru Usman some day?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/1/2019.