Chi Lewis-Parry explains beef with Jon Jones

Chi Lewis-Parry has given his side of the story when it comes to beefing with Jon Jones.

Back in May, Lewis-Parry confronted Jones during the Bodypower UK 2019 event. Jones was making a scheduled appearance. Lewis-Parry hurled insults at Jones before being taken away by security.

Speaking to The Body Lock’s John Kyon Ko, Lewis-Parry detailed the origin of his personal issues with Jones:

“Alright, here’s the story. You’re getting an exclusive. We were at a press conference when DC was supposed to fight Jon the second time at the MGM? We were backstage. So prior to that, DC and Jon had done an interview. I had never met Jon, I had no reason to speak to him. I was part of DC’s team. I had no ill feeling towards him. I was just a training partner for DC. I had nothing to say.

“They finished the interview. I was like ‘do you know what? He seems like quite a decent guy.’ Until we got outside the building. Then he turned into this yapping guy that can’t get into the club. Talking all this shit to the security guard, that kind of guy, you know? And he’s attacking everybody. He’s picking everybody out. Rosendo was there, Bob Cook was there. He’s just talking, talking, talking. And DC and him are having a back-and-forth which is part of the fun, the entertainment. But that’s between them. I’m not going to start talking shit to a guy I don’t know. Then he turns to me and he starts talking shit about me. I was just like ‘why are you even talking to me? Why are we even having a conversation?’ And it got a little bit heated, security came.”

Chi Lewis-Parry went on to say that Jon Jones made quite a bit of personal insults. Things got to the point where Lewis-Parry challenged Jones to a street fight. Security stepped in before things escalated further.

Ahead of the cancelled UFC 200 bout between Jones and Daniel Cormier back in 2016, Lewis-Parry helped prepare “DC” in training. Lewis-Parry is a 6’9 kickboxer, who has competed under the Glory Kickboxing banner, and for ONE Championship.

Do you think there’s any end in sight to the beef between Chi Lewis-Parry and Jon Jones?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/1/2019.