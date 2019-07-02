Sarah Kaufman feels Kayla Harrison gets ‘preferential treatment’

Kayla Harrison is considered to be the most popular star in PFL and Sarah Kaufman believes there is some special treatment going on.

Harrison is a judo Olympic gold medalist, who has made the transition to mixed martial arts. She is 4-0 in her young professional mixed martial arts career. Harrison will go one-on-one with Morgan Frier at PFL 4 Season 2 on July 11, while Kaufman takes on Roberta Samad.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Sarah Kaufman said she feels Kayla Harrison is getting easier match-ups in the women’s lightweight season:

“Oh absolutely Kayla’s getting preferential treatment,” Kaufman said. “I knew that coming in. I knew that while I’m in there. Given that I’m currently ranked No. 1 in the division and she’s going to be the co-main event, I mean you see that for what it is and I don’t care.

“Because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if you get preferential treatment, if you don’t win the fight, and I win the $1 million dollars and then I’ll get the preferential treatment. I’ll keep putting the pressure on her and my own pressure on myself but definitely, I think they try to find the matchups that would be the best for Kayla going into the second round to try and ensure that she gets the finish.”

Harrison defeated Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision back in May at PFL 1 Season 2. Kaufman submitted Frier on that same card in the opening round. Many are anticipating the women’s lightweight finals to feature Harrison and Kaufman, but there’s still a full season of fights to get to.

Do you think Kayla Harrison gets “preferential treatment” under the PFL banner?