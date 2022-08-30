Leon Edwards says Jorge Masvidal needs to “go out there and get some wins”, but admits the potential fight would be “massive”

Leon Edwards has said rival Jorge Masvidal needs to get back in the win column before the two share the Octagon.

A few years back, Leon Edwards was the victim of a ‘three-piece and a sofa’ attack that came at the hands of Jorge Masvidal. Ever since that night, fans have been wondering if and when we’re going to see the pair face off inside the cage.

They were eventually scheduled to do so at UFC 269, only for Masvidal to pull out due to injury.

Now, in the present day, Leon Edwards is the UFC welterweight champion – and he’s made it known that he’d be interested in defending the strap against ‘Gamebred’.

advertisement - continue reading below

However, in a recent interview with Jim Rome, Edwards suggested that Masvidal first has to win some fights after going on a three-fight losing skid.

I will be the ww champ of the ufc soon — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 22, 2022

“[Masvidal is] on my list, but I think right now Jorge is on a two, three-fight losing streak,” Edwards said. “He needs to go out there and get some wins and make the fight make sense. That’s a fight I think would be massive for the UFC and to get my revenge on him, I cannot wait.”

Edwards went on to note that the Usman trilogy is what makes sense for his next outing.

advertisement - continue reading below

“I think Usman is deserving of the trilogy,” Edwards said. “I would love to have it back in the U.K. Wembley would be good. The 02 would be good in London. I would love to give him the rematch, run it back, and let’s settle the score.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you think we will ever see Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal? If we do see that fight, who should be the favourite and will it be for the welterweight title? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!