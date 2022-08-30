Chael Sonnen addresses Vince McMahon’s recent departure from WWE: “I know 10 people he’s had sexual relations with, eight of them are women”

Chael Sonnen has made some allegations regarding the recent departure of former chairman Vince McMahon from WWE.

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon brought his iconic run with WWE to an end as he sailed off into the sunset and retired. However, while it may have been a big moment in the history of professional wrestling, it wasn’t exactly celebrated all that much.

That’s because the former WWE & ECW champion is currently under investigation as a result of alleged financial issues and affairs with ex-WWE employees.

The control of the company has been handed over to his daughter Stephanie McMahon and her husband, Triple H, who is now in charge of creative.

A lot of stories have been flying around regarding the validity of the claims and what’ll come next for McMahon, with the aforementioned Chael Sonnen giving his thoughts on the matter during an interview with Ariel Helwani.

“I never thought they’d get Vince,” Sonnen said. “I don’t know Vince McMahon. I know 10 people he’s had sexual relations with, eight of them are women, all of them are consensual and [were] above age.”

“They get X amount of money and they get a home in Trump Tower in New York!” Sonnen said. “It’s 100% true, he’s got five mistresses living in – the brilliance! He owns the penthouse! So, Vince goes and works this deal, he puts them all in the same building, then he goes and sees them all!”

Whether you love him or you hate him, there’s no way of denying that Sonnen knows how to get people talking – even when it isn’t about mixed martial arts.

What are your thoughts on the stories surrounding Vince McMahon? Do you believe what Chael Sonnen is saying about the former chairman of the board? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!