Leon Edwards plans to “put away” Nate Diaz and prove he’s “levels above these guys” at UFC 262

Leon Edwards is confident he will finish Nate Diaz at UFC 262.

The two are set for the first-ever non-title fight five-round co-main event on May 15 and it’s a very intriguing matchup. Edwards is looking to cement himself as the next title challenger as well as become a bigger name if he beats Diaz. Although some were critical of the fight, Edwards is confident he will dominate the Stockton native and finish him.

“Everyone says it benefits Nate because when he fought Masvidal, and he was getting battered for three rounds, (everyone said that) rounds four and five were where he was starting to turn on. We’ll see,” Edwards said to ESPN. “If that’s his game plan then it’s going to be a long first three rounds.

“Let’s say I go out there and batter him from pillar to post for three rounds, you only got two rounds to win. Let’s say he does win the two rounds, which he won’t, but let’s say he does win it, I still won the fight,” Edwards said. “I’ve never been stopped, never been submitted, never been knocked out, so I don’t understand what difference it will make. You can go to a decision and I’ll probably win a decision. So I’m coming into there to hurt him, I’m coming in there to put him away, I’m coming in there to prove that I’m levels above these guys. I truly believe that. Every time I fight I believe I’m levels above these guys.”

If Leon Edwards does go out there and finish Nate Diaz it would be a statement win. Diaz is known for his durability as well as his cardio, but the Englishman has had no problems with his gas tank over five rounds as well.

Do you think Leon Edwards will finish Nate Diaz at UFC 262?