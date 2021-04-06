Marvin Vettori blasts media for paying attention to Jake Paul, says he will beat him up for free

Marvin Vettori is not a fan of Jake Paul.

Paul, the brash YouTube star, has turned to combat sports and is 2-0 as a professional boxer. He is set for a big fight against Ben Askren on April 17, which has the combat sports world very intrigued, but Vettori doesn’t like how much attention the media is giving him.

“It’s bad, it’s disrespectful,” Marvin Vettori said about Paul in an interview with MMA Fighting. “The most disrespectful is also this bullsh*t ass media that I’ve seen all over where they give him credit. With media, it’s a give and take, but at the end of the day the silver lining of every media should be informing.

“It’s lost. It’s lost by far in general. It could be anything,” Vettori continued. “It could news, it could be MMA. It could be anything. It’s kind of sad to see this. They’re just after any kind of clickbait to put on the news, and the content is just sh*t and it’s getting sh*ttier. It’s sad.”

Marvin Vettori says it is disappointing that Paul is getting millions of dollars per fight while some people who have given their lives to the sport are barely making enough money to survive.

However, Vettori knows Paul has a following but doesn’t believe he is a good fighter as he says he is. The Italian has offered the YouTube star to come to Kings MMA to train with him so Vettori can beat him up.

“Just tell him, somebody go get him and I want to make it a surprise,” Marvin Vettori said. “I want to show you something. Just bring him to Huntington. Once he steps in that door, we just lock the door. Trust me, we wouldn’t be unfair.

“It’s not like we would jump him or something but it’s just like you want to experiencing fighting? Good,” Marvin Vettori added. “Get into the cage and I’ll be glad to welcome him. I can send some 145’er that would smash him. It’s all right. It’s the world we live in these days. You can’t do much about it. You just stay in your own lane and do your own sh*t. That’s it really.”

Vettori also says he would be open to fighting Paul in a professional fight to beat him up.

“I’m all about it,” Vettori said. “Like I said, I’ll basically do it for free. I would.”

In order for the fight between them to even happen, Vettori will need to beat Kevin Holland this Saturday. Paul, meanwhile, will need to beat Ben Askren, but it seems unlikely he would box Vettori.

Would you like to see Marvin Vettori vs. Jake Paul?