Leon Edwards on Colby Covington turning him down: “When it’s time to fight real fighters he goes running and makes excuses”

Leon Edwards wasn’t too surprised when Colby Covington turned him down.

After Khamzat Chimaev was forced out of his UFC Vegas 21 main event against Leon Edwards, many thought Covington would step up. Unfortunately, that did not come to fruition and instead, Edwards will now face Belal Muhammad.

For Edwards, although he wanted to fight Covington, he isn’t shocked the fight never happened.

“I thought he would’ve stepped up. He talks a lot of s**t on social media. But, when it’s time to fight real fighters he goes running and makes excuses. I wasn’t shocked really, its’ kind of his character,” Edwards said to MMANews’ James Lynch. “He doesn’t want to fight top guys. He wants to sit on the sideline and say he wants a title shot but doesn’t want to work for a title shot. It is what it is.”

Although a contract was never sent out to either Leon Edwards or Colby Covington, the Brit says it didn’t even get past the verbal agreement as Covington turned it down immediately. According to Edwards, “Chaos” turned it down because he is holding out for a title shot.

“They came to me and said would you fight him. I said yes, and they went to him and said would you fight Leon and he said no. That was it,” Edwards added. “They tried pushing it, they tried getting him to fight me but he wouldn’t do it. He wants a title shot.”

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington would’ve been a phenomenal fight and one that would’ve meant a lot for the welterweight division. As of right now, there is no clear number one contender for Usman, and whoever won this fight, would’ve likely gotten their desired title shot. However, Chaos will remain on the sideline and campaign for a title shot.

