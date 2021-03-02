Khamzat Chimaev seemingly announces his retirement from MMA: “I think I’m done”

Khamzat Chimaev has apparently retired from MMA.

Chimaev, who became a superstar in the UFC in 2020, was set to challenge Leon Edwards in December. However, the fight was postponed due to Edwards testing positive for COVID-19. The fight was rebooked for January but the Swede got COVID-19 and it was pushed back to March. However, due to the lingering effects of the virus, the fight was canceled again and now, it appears it has resulted in Chimaev announcing his retirement from MMA.

“I want to say thank you all so much for supporting me in my journey in this sport. I think I’m done, yes I know I didn’t take the belt but it’s not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you but my heart and body tell me everything. I want to say a big thank you to my team @allstargymsweden. I want to say a big thank you to @ufc,” Chimaev wrote on Instagram (via google translate).

If Khamzat Chimaev was forced to retire due to the effects of COVID-19 that is no doubt a scary situation. He had said he thought he was going to die but recently said he was targeting a return in June, but it appears his body has not recovered from the virus which has forced him to retire early. He was also set to fly to Las Vegas to get treatment for the virus.

Khamzat Chimaev is 3-0 in the UFC and coming off a one-punch KO over Gerald Meerschaert. Before that, he had dominant wins over Rhys McKee and John Phillips in a 10-day stretch on Fight Island. Many had high hopes for him with many pegging him to be a future UFC champion, yet it appears he won’t get a chance to do so as he ends his career with a record of 9-0.

What do you make of Khamzat Chimaev seemingly retiring from MMA?