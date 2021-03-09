Aljamain Sterling “wouldn’t be opposed” if UFC didn’t do Petr Yan rematch next

Aljamain Sterling wouldn’t care if the UFC decides not to book a rematch between him and Petr Yan next.

In the first of three title fights at UFC 259, Yan was looking to defend his belt against Sterling. Early on, Yan dropped the challenger and was stuffing the takedowns and as the fight wore on, he was starting to pick the Russian apart. However, in the fourth round, Yan threw an illegal knee which ended the fight and he was DQ’d and Sterling became the new champion.

“I won the belt based on the rules. I didn’t do anything wrong on my end,” Sterling said to Yahoo Sports. “I played by the rules. I played fair. I came to win. I pushed the pace the entire time.

“If he got frustrated and decided to go the illegal route, that’s on him for whatever reason,” Sterling continued. “You don’t become a champion by not knowing the rules. I would imagine that that’s as intentional as it gets.”

Although the ending was controversial and a rematch seems like a necessity, Sterling isn’t so sure. He admits he does want a rematch, but he wouldn’t be opposed if the promotion went a different way.

“I thought about it a little later and based on the way he did everything, a situation like that where it was intentional, and when something is that blatant, I don’t see how it could be deemed anything else other than fully intentional,” Aljamain Sterling said. “I know the fans want the rematch and I want a rematch because we didn’t really have a finish. But I wouldn’t be opposed if they decided to go with somebody else. I wouldn’t care.”

If the UFC didn’t book a rematch with Petr Yan, it’s likely Aljamain Sterling would fight either Cory Sandhagen or TJ Dillashaw. However, Dana White made it clear they want the rematch to be next.

Do you think the UFC books a rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan?