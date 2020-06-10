Leon Edwards is “next” for Usman-Burns winner according to Ali Abdelaziz

Leon Edwards will be getting the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns at UFC 251 according to Ali Abdelaziz.

After Usman TKO’d Colby Covington at UFC 245 to defend his welterweight belt for the first time, many thought his next opponent would be Jorge Masvidal. Yet, negotiations stalled leaving Burns to step up and take the fight.

Although Burns got the title shot, Edwards took to social media to confirm he was offered the fight against Usman. But, it couldn’t come to fruition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The strap will be mine. Continue to stay safe everybody — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) June 9, 2020

“For those asking, yes I got offered the shot before Gilbert. We couldn’t make it work this time. 2020 has been tough for me on this side of the world, as it has been for a lot of people, but f**k it, you can’t stop what is inevitable. The strap will be mine. Continue to stay safe everybody,” Edwards wrote.

The tweets quickly caught the attention of Ali Abdelaziz, who is both Usman and Burns’ manager. He came out and said the Englishman is next in line and will fight the winner of the UFC 251 main event.

Hey champ I don’t know you but i respect you , you are next , you deserve it more than anybody ✊🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/Z9Na6hoLCf — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 9, 2020

“Hey champ I don’t know you but I respect you, you are next, you deserve it more than anybody,” Abdelaziz responded.

Leon Edwards is currently on an eight-fight winning streak where last time out he beat Rafael dos Anjos by decision. Before that, the Englishman beat the likes of Gunnar Nelson, Donald Cerrone, and Vicente Luque. His last loss came at the hands of Kamaru Usman, so if “The Nigerian Nightmare” gets past Burns, it would be a rematch between the champ and Edwards for the belt.

If Abdelaziz is right and Edwards is next, what this means for Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington is uncertain. “Gamebred” is someone many thought should be fighting for the belt but he has had problems negotiating with the UFC. As for “Chaos” perhaps he finally fights Tyron Woodley or Masvidal and then gets a title shot if he gets past them.

What do you make of Ali Abdelaziz saying Leon Edwards is next for Kamaru Usman-Gilbert Burns winner?